Ashley Cain honors late infant daughter's milestone 'in heaven'

Ashley Cain is honoring the memory of his late daughter on a very special day. Azaylia Diamond Cain was diagnosed with a rare form of leukemia at 2 months old and died in late April. She was 8 months old.

On Monday, the former professional soccer player and star of MTV’s “The Challenge: War of the Worlds," posted a video of himself and Azaylia where the infant can be seen imitating her dad's cheers.

"Today Azaylia turned 9 months old in heaven," he wrote alongside the video.

"I’m finding it hard to look through photos and videos at the moment. So I blindly scrolled through and posted the first video my finger landed on. & what an beautiful video it was! What a strong, clever, brave and beautiful little girl you were. My champion, my hero... MY INSPIRATION!"

Safiyya Vorajee, Cain's girlfriend and Azaylia's mom, commented, "I love you soooo much baby, 9months today and your in heaven my guardian Angel mummys hero."

Cain, 30, has been open about the pain of losing his daughter. Earlier this month, he shared a heartbreaking update to his Instagram stories about planning her funeral.

“I always dreaded the first time I’d have to plan a funeral,” Cain wrote in a message he shared on his Instagram story May 6. “But I never ever thought it would be my child’s funeral. Nothing could ever have prepared me for this. Some days it breaks me and I can’t even (bear) to do it,” he continued. “I always thought I was tough, but making decisions on how I’m going to bury my baby is enough to bring me to my knees every single time."

Vorajee has shared gut wrenching updates of her own as she grieves the loss.

“Morning time not seeing your beautiful smile hurts so deep inside,” she wrote on Instagram three days after Azaylia died. “I miss you so so much. words fail to explain the heartache."