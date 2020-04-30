Ashlee Simpson Ross is pregnant! See the announcement

Ashlee Simpson Ross just announced that she is pregnant with baby No. 3!

"We are pregnant and we are so excited to share it with everyone," she wrote Thursday on Instagram.

In the photo, Simpson Ross can be seen posing with a positive pregnancy test alongside her husband, Evan Ross.

The 35-year-old singer and Ross, who is the son of Diana Ross, got married in 2014. The couple are parents to 4-year-old Jagger Snow. Simpson is also mom to 11-year-old Bronx, whom she shares with Pete Wentz, the Fall Out Boy bassist to whom she was married from 2008 to 2011.

The "Pieces of Me" singer also promoted a good cause with her post.

"During this unprecedented time, we know pregnant women may be under greater stress which is why we are supporting @marchofdimes Mom and Baby #COVID19 Intervention and Support Fund," she shared in her pregnancy announcement. "Check out their Instagram page to see how they are helping moms and babies get the care they need now and in the future."

The mom of two opened up to TODAY back in 2016, revealing how motherhood has changed her.

"It's an exciting time having two kids in the house," she told TODAY. "But your priorities in life shift. Your priority becomes your children, and that's something for every woman that becomes a mother. It's all a change for the better. Life is so good with the kids."

Evan Ross and Ashlee Simpson Ross tied the knot in 2014.

But with so much going on, Simpson reinforced the importance of moms taking time for themselves as a way to stay balanced.

"I take at least three days in the week to take a workout class because it makes me feel great and I love to do it," she revealed. "I think that it's important to find that one thing if you can."

She added, "My advice to other moms would be to take every day one day at a time, especially with your kids so you can be present in each moment. Sometimes it's hard because life gets chaotic. It's about learning to take a deep breath, whether it's while you're cleaning or while your children are taking a nap, just doing a little something to relax and be able to focus."

In 2018, Simpson Ross and her husband opened up to Us Weekly about their experience co-parenting with Wentz.

“It could go all different ways,” Ross said. “I think the fact that there is a lot of respect amongst all of us. That makes it easier. And we’re all really close friends. It’s easy, we got really lucky with that.”