Ashlee Simpson Ross poses with 3 generations of her family at baby shower

Great genes definitely run in the Simpson family!

Ashlee Simpson Ross got together with three generations of her family to celebrate her baby shower.

The 35-year-old, who is pregnant with her third child, looked ready for fall in a yellow, brown and orange floral print long sleeve dress and white sandals.

The expectant mother's family certainly showered her with lots of love, and took some time to pose for a sweet group shot. In the photo, taken by photographer Kristin Burns, Simpson Ross is joined by her 5-year-old daughter, Jagger Snow Ross, her mother, Tina Simpson, and her older sister, Jessica Simpson, and Jessica's two daughters, Birdie Mae Johnson, 1, and Maxwell Drew Johnson, 8.

Three generations of Simspon women. Courtesy Kristin Burns

Simpson Ross shared the photo on Instagram and added the following caption: "I’m so grateful to be with my family as we get ready for my baby boy! Not long now!"

The Simpson sisters also took another photo together and Simpson, 40, appeared to have coordinated her outfit — a brown floral frock and matching hat — with Simpson Ross. Simpson shared a photo on her own Instagram account and called her younger sister her "soulmate, best friend, role model, baby sis."

"This lady right here is someone we should all aspire to be...determined, hilarious, artistic, loving, soulful, wise, loyal and a champion of motherhood!!! I keep telling her that I looked like this 2 months pregnant 😂 When she needs a good laugh I send her pics of my 3rd pregnancy journey! I love you and I can't wait to be an auntie of 3!" she wrote.

Such stylish sisters! Courtesy Kristin Burns

In the last photo Simpson Ross shared, the 35-year-old embraces Jagger Snow and her son, Bronx Wentz, 11.

Simpson Ross and her two children, Bronx (left), and Jagger Snow (right). Courtesy Kristin Burns

The beautiful photos struck a chord with the expectant mother's friends and fans, who took to the comments section to express their excitement.

"Love this," fashion stylist Rachel Zoe wrote alongside six heart emojis.

Hairstylist Nikki Lee commented, "Beautiful! Can’t wait to meet him!"

Makeup artist Tonya Brewer called Simpson Ross the "cutest mama ever" and Paris Hilton sent love as well, writing, "Such a beautiful family!!"

Simpson Ross announced her third pregnancy in April when she shared a photo of herself holding a positive pregnancy test with her husband Evan Ross by her side. "We are pregnant and we are so excited to share it with everyone," she wrote at the time.

The singer and Ross, who is Diana Ross's son, married in 2014 and starred in E's 2018 "Ashlee+Evan" docu-series.