Ashley Tisdale is pregnant with her 1st child — see the baby bump photo

Ashley Tisdale and her husband, Christopher French, are in this together!

The "High School Musical" alum, 35, and her husband both shared on Instagram on Thursday that she's pregnant with their first child together. French, 38, shared a close-up shot of himself and his wife holding her bump on his main page and a few shots at a distance in his Instagram story. He captioned one of them, "Little Frenchie on the way."

Tisdale also shared some sweet shots on her social media. In one photo, she's looking up lovingly at her partner with a big grin as he peers down at her with a playful smile.

"@cmfrench is the hottest baby daddy," she wrote in her Instagram story.

The couple's celebrity friends, including former fellow Disney Channel stars, were quick to congratulate her on the big news.

"Just the freaking cutest," wrote Vanessa Hudgens.

"Been waiting for this!!!" added Haylie Duff. "Can’t wait! Best mama & papa combo!"

"Omg congratulations!!!" chimed in Kaley Cuoco.

French and Tisdale married in September 2014, a little less than two years after they were first seen publicly together, in December 2012, according to People. Eight months later, in August 2013, French proposed.

She previously opened up to the magazine about her timeline for starting a family.

"For me, it's like, it's okay to not want to start a family right away," she told People last summer. "People are always asking me about that, but it's just not the right time."

The actor and singer has faced pregnancy rumors in the past, but up until now, they haven't been true. Back in 2017, she took to Twitter after a fan asked if she was pregnant, in reference to a photo of her at the Elton John AIDS Foundation's Oscar-viewing party.

The pressure to being perfect is a struggle.No im not pregnant,I'm just happy and haven't been strict on my diet but thanks for the reminder — Ashley Tisdale (@ashleytisdale) February 27, 2017

"The pressure to be perfect is struggle," Tisdale tweeted. "No I'm not pregnant, I'm just happy and haven't been strict on my diet but thanks for the reminder."