Exes Maria Shriver and Arnold Schwarzenegger got together with their four children on Father’s Day.

Katherine Schwarzenegger, who’s pregnant with her first child with husband Chris Pratt, shared a series of photos of her dad on Instagram that culminated with a picture of her with her parents and her siblings.

“And happy Father’s Day to my dear daddy! I love you so much,” Schwarzenegger wrote.

Trending stories,celebrity news and all the best of TODAY. This site is protected by recaptcha

The family photo features Katherine, 30, and Christina, 28, on one side of their parents while siblings Patrick, 26, and Christopher, 22, join on the other side.

Shriver also posted a picture of the former California governor with their children, along with a trio of photos of her with her own late father, Sargent Shriver. She even gave a shoutout to the "Terminator" star.

“Happy Father’s Day, Daddy! Even though you are up in heaven, you’re still very much alive within me," she wrote. "Happy Father’s Day to all the dads here on earth who father day in day out, and to you, Arnold. We all wish you the happiest Father’s Day!”

The TODAY contributor and Schwarzenegger also got together earlier this month after Christopher graduated college.

“Reposting because I’m SO proud of my baby brother CHRISTOPHER!!" Katherine wrote in an Instagram post. "I can’t believe you’re done with college and officially an adult in the real world! You’re the best human and we are all so proud of all your hard work at University of Michigan! Congratulations! We all love you!”

Shriver and Schwarzenegger were married from 1986 to 2011.