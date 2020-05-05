Arnold Schwarzenegger shares sweet message for graduating son

Sign up for our newsletter

Arnold Schwarzenegger’s 22-year-old son Christopher didn’t have a traditional commencement ceremony due to the coronavirus crisis. But the University of Michigan graduate has hundreds of people cheering for him on his father’s Instagram page.

“Christopher, you are a champion and I love you,” Schwarzenegger, 72, wrote on Monday. “I know your graduation from Michigan wasn’t the big celebration you dreamed about for years, but walking across a stage isn’t what makes me so proud of you: It’s your compassion, your hard work, your vision, your critical thinking, and your selflessness that make me burst with pride. I can’t wait to watch you keep climbing and succeeding.”

In the photoshopped pic, Christopher, who is the youngest of five siblings, is shown wearing a cap and gown and holding a diploma.

Christopher’s siblings Katherine and Patrick are also bursting with pride over the milestone.

“THE BEST LITTLE BROTHER EVER LOOK AT HIM,” commented Katherine, 30, who's expecting her first baby with husband Chris Pratt.

“Congrats bro!” Patrick wrote. “PS. Impressed by your photoshop skills pops.”

In Oct. 2019, Christopher's mom, Maria Shriver, Instagrammed a photo of herself on the University of Michigan campus.

"Last parents weekend of four kids. Can’t beat Michigan! Great school, great education, great parents, and great football," she wrote. "Go Blue! #michigan."