Arnold Schwarzenegger celebrates birthday with ex-wife Maria Shriver and kids

Arnold Schwarzenegger and ex-wife Maria Shriver celebrated his birthday with their four children.

The “Terminator” star turned 73 on July 30, and son Patrick posted a family photo on Instagram that featured a bearded Ahhh-nuld sitting down with a trio of birthday cakes placed on the table in front of him, while Shriver and their kids, Katherine, 30, Christopher, 22, Patrick, 26, and Christina, 29, stand behind him.

“I’m trying so hard to smile.... damn wisdom teeth SMH... Happy birthday pops! Love u,” Patrick captioned the photo.

Katherine, who is pregnant with her first child — and the first grandchild for her parents — posted a series of photos on Instagram, including two throwback shots of her as a little girl with her famous father and a black-and-white shot where they are about to hug.

“Happy birthday daddy!! I love you and can’t wait to celebrate you!” she captioned the pictures.

Arnold Schwarzenegger and Shriver, who married in 1986 and divorced in 2011, have spent some time together recently. On Father’s Day, Katherine shared a carousel of pictures on Instagram that ended with a shot of the former couple and their four kids.

“And happy Father’s Day to my dear daddy! I love you so much,” she wrote.

Shriver included the same photo in her own Instagram post, which otherwise features pictures of her and her father, Sargent Shriver.

“Happy Father’s Day, Daddy! Even though you are up in heaven, you’re still very much alive within me,” she wrote. “Happy Father’s Day to all the dads here on earth who father day in day out, and to you, Arnold. We all wish you the happiest Father’s Day!”