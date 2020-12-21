'Bachelor' couple Arie and Lauren expecting twins — see the announcement

Former "Bachelor" star Arie Luyendyk Jr. and his wife, Lauren Burnham Luyendyk, are sending out 2020 in style! As we learned over the weekend, the pair are adding on to their family with another pregnancy, but there's more to the news.

Twice as much more, as it turns out: The couple are having twins, as they revealed on Instagram Monday.

"2 little miracles. Love them with all my heart already," Luyendyk, 39, wrote, tagging @luyendyktwins.

The couple's fans are so excited they've already signed up for the Instagram account of the twins; at last count there were over 45,000 followers there.

Luyendyk previously shared another set of sweet pics, one featuring himself, Burnham Luyendyk, 29, and their 1-year-old daughter, Alessi, along with a sign reading, "Big Sister July 2021." The other has Alessi holding the sign up all by herself. The caption reads, "And then 2020 completely redeemed itself!"

And if that wasn't enough info already, the pair shared the visit to the doctor where Burnham Luyendyk's ultrasound revealed the big surprise:

The couple met on "The Bachelor" and married in January 2019, with Alessi coming soon after. Last May, Burnham Luyendyk suffered a miscarriage.

"Since the last time we had trouble with our pregnancy, it's really nice to have a smooth one so far," Luyendyk said in a video over the weekend. "So we're just really looking forward to all the good things that come with this."