Bachelor star Arie Luyendyk Jr. is defending his wife Lauren Luyendyk after the new mom was hit with criticism for leaving their newborn daughter at home and going out with her sister.

One week after Luyendyk, 27, gave birth to daughter Alessi Ren, she's already learning what it feels like to be mom shamed. The new mom stepped out of the house to spend some time with her sister, Heather, and left baby Alessi with her grandma.

"First time out of the house without Alessi and I only cried one time. I’d say it’s a win," Luyendyk wrote.

While many comments were supportive, some people posted judgmental reactions to Luyendyk's decision to spend an hour apart from her daughter so soon after giving birth.

"I didn't leave my kids until they were two," read one comment.

Arie Luyendyk intervened in the comments to let everyone know the lunch lasted 45 minutes and that it was his idea for Lauren to take some time for herself.

"So much of being a good parent is making sure you take care of yourself. She wanted a healthy meal with her sister who is in town," he said. "I get so frustrated at the comments because she is such a kind soul and takes these comments to heart. Be kind people!"

Many people commented on how great Luyendyk looks after giving birth and also shared their own stories of when they first left their newborns.

"I was on bed rest for over 20 weeks, so you can bet after I had my daughter I went out to get my nails done, run to dinner with my husband and errands to feel normal again," wrote one commenter.

Luyendyk also got support from Desiree Hartsock Siegfried. The "Bachelorette" star has two sons with husband Chris Siegfried, who she got engaged to on the show.

"Winning for sure! You look great! And always take time for yourself," Siegfried. wrote. "The first weeks are tough and it looks like you’re doing amazing momma!"