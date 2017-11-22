Chrissy Teigen pulled off the most adorable baby announcement ever — with the help of her 1-year-old daughter, Luna.
On Tuesday afternoon, Teigen shared an Instagram video in which she asked her little girl what's inside mommy's belly.
"Baby!" Luna answered cheerfully. Moments later, others in the room can be heard laughing at their sweet exchange.
"It's John's!" Teigen hilariously captioned the video, referring, of course, to her hubby, Grammy winner John Legend. "Maury will have the final word on this," Legend jokingly replied in the comments.
And just in case anyone thought Luna was kidding with the baby talk — and that her parents were merely playing along — Teigen cleared up any confusion later in the day with this Snap:
In an Instagram Live video, she said, "I'm far enough along to look like I'm pregnant," but she stopped herself before revealing the sex of the bundle-of-joy-to-be.
Teigen's mom, Vilailuck, was on hand to share her take of the news, "So happy, happy, happy! So blessed."
Twitter reactions to Teigen's cute reveal ranged from joyous to ecstatic — with some fans even crossing their fingers that the couple will have triplets.
But that wasn't all there was to get excited about. Teigen had another reveal in store for fans.
"Two major announcements today: bangs and a baby!" she said as she showed off her new 'do in another Instagram Live clip.
When asked which was more exciting, the laugh-loving mom deadpanned, "The bangs."
Teigen, 31, and Legend, 38, who tied the knot in 2013, revealed to E! News this month that they were definitely "trying" for baby No. 2.
And, in October, the "Lip Sync Battle" host, who's been open about her struggles with infertility, told InStyle about her hopes of having a second child via frozen embryo transfer.