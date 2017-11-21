Is Chrissy Teigen expecting baby No. 2? Daughter Luna seems to think so

Chrissy Teigen may have just pulled off the most adorable baby announcement ever.
On Tuesday afternoon, Teigen shared an Instagram video with her 19-month-old daughter, Luna, that finds the Sports Illustrated model asking her little girl what's inside Mommy's belly.
"Baby!" Luna answers cheerfully. Moments later, others in the room can be heard laughing at their sweet exchange.
"It's John's!" Teigen hilariously captioned the video, referring, of course, to her hubby, Grammy winner John Legend.
"Maury will have the final word on this," Legend jokingly replied in the comments.
Now, we're not ones to jump to conclusions, but we're 100% guessing that maybe, just maybe, the couple is expecting baby No. 2.
And we are not alone.
Twitter reactions to Teigen's cute reveal ranged from joyous to ecstatic — with some fans even crossing their fingers that the couple will have triplets.
Teigen, 31, and Legend, 38, who tied the knot in 2013, did reveal to E! News this month that they were definitely "trying" for baby No. 2.
And, in October, the "Lip Sync Battle" host, who's been open about her struggles with infertility, told InStyle about her hopes of having a second child via frozen embryo transfer.
Here's hoping Mom and Dad's wishes are coming true and that little Luna will be a big sister soon!