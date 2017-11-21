Is Chrissy Teigen expecting baby No. 2? Daughter Luna seems to think so

share tweet pin email

Chrissy Teigen may have just pulled off the most adorable baby announcement ever.

it's john's! A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on Nov 21, 2017 at 1:15pm PST

On Tuesday afternoon, Teigen shared an Instagram video with her 19-month-old daughter, Luna, that finds the Sports Illustrated model asking her little girl what's inside Mommy's belly.

"Baby!" Luna answers cheerfully. Moments later, others in the room can be heard laughing at their sweet exchange.

"It's John's!" Teigen hilariously captioned the video, referring, of course, to her hubby, Grammy winner John Legend.

"Maury will have the final word on this," Legend jokingly replied in the comments.

Victor Boyko / Getty Images Model Chrissy Teigen and her hubby, John Legend, may be expecting baby No. 2.

Now, we're not ones to jump to conclusions, but we're 100% guessing that maybe, just maybe, the couple is expecting baby No. 2.

And we are not alone.

Twitter reactions to Teigen's cute reveal ranged from joyous to ecstatic — with some fans even crossing their fingers that the couple will have triplets.

OMG IâM SO HAPPY FOR YOU GUYS!! Could it be twins or triplets? WHOOP WHOOP — BarriBebeBugge (@BarriBeecher) November 21, 2017

Legit tears. Thank you for the cute video <3 — Julie (@jooblee) November 21, 2017

Teigen, 31, and Legend, 38, who tied the knot in 2013, did reveal to E! News this month that they were definitely "trying" for baby No. 2.

And, in October, the "Lip Sync Battle" host, who's been open about her struggles with infertility, told InStyle about her hopes of having a second child via frozen embryo transfer.

Here's hoping Mom and Dad's wishes are coming true and that little Luna will be a big sister soon!