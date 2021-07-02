'Aquaman' actress Amber Heard's secret baby has a most unusual name

Yesterday, Amber Heard shared a picture of herself with an adorable newborn. That was her announcing to Instagram and the world that she had a baby this past spring.

The “Aquaman” actress’ revelations continued when she disclosed the baby’s most unusual name.

“My daughter was born on April 8, 2021. Her name is Oonagh Paige Heard,” Heard wrote in her Instagram post. “She’s the beginning of the rest of my life."

While Heard didn’t share much about the baby’s unique name, in Irish folklore Oonagh is the queen of the fairies, according to Nameberry.

The baby shares her middle name with the first name of Heard’s mother, who passed away last year. The actress shared a touching tribute to her mother when she shared news of her death.

“I am heartbroken and devastated beyond belief at the loss of my mom, Paige Heard. She left us too early, clasping onto the memory of her beautiful, gentle soul,” Heard shared on Instagram last year. “She will be missed from the very depths of our hearts forever. Her unflinching, open heart made her the most beautiful woman I had ever known."

In her baby announcement, Heard explained that she had wanted to become a mom for the past four years and decided she would become a mom in a way that suited her.

“I wanted to do it on my own terms. I now appreciate how radical it is for us as women to think about one of the most fundamental parts of our destinies in this way,” she said. “I hope we arrive at a point in which it’s normalized to not want a ring in order to have a crib."

Her “Aquaman” co-star Jason Momoa congratulated her as fans chimed in with well wishes. She also revealed that she felt torn about sharing news on Oonagh's birth.

“A part of me wants to uphold that my private life is none of anyone’s business," she wrote. "I also get that the nature of my job compels me to take control of this."

Heard was married to Johnny Depp from 2015 until she filed for divorce a year later with the divorce being finalized in 2017. Last November, Depp lost a libel lawsuit against 'The Sun', which he took action against after the British tabloid called him a “wife beater,”according to NBC News. Heard testified in that case regarding Depp's treatment of her.