Anne Hathaway is not letting her kids see her scary 'Witches' makeup

Anne Hathaway’s kids won’t be seeing her scary makeup from “The Witches” anytime soon!

The 37-year-old actor talked about her deliciously creepy role in the new adaptation of the classic Roald Dahl novel during a virtual visit to TODAY on Monday.

Anne Hathaway in "The Witches." HBO Max

“The Witches” is one of Dahl’s darker stories, following a group of evil witches bent on ridding the world of human children. Hathaway stars as their vicious ringleader, the Grand High Witch.

Hathaway’s character pretends to be a human woman, but underneath her disguise, she is a monstrous creature with claws instead of finger nails, no toes or hair, pointy teeth and a terrifying smile.

Asked if she would be showing the movie to her kids, Jonathan, 4, and Jack, who turns 1 next month, the star did not hesitate.

“Lord, no! No, no, no, no, no!" she told TODAY co-hosts Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb with a laugh. "My children will not be seeing this movie until they are 30, and maybe not even then."

Hathaway added when she saw her scary makeup for the movie, she knew she needed to play her character with a lot of humor to balance out her horrifying appearance.

“I realized that I was going to have to make her really funny. Otherwise I was going to traumatize kids way too much,” she said. “Because that is just a scary-looking smile.”

The Oscar winner also opened up about what life has been like at home with her children and husband, Adam Shulman, during the coronavirus pandemic.

“I think like everybody, the first few weeks were so unsettling,” she said. “And then I feel very, very, very privileged and fortunate we were able to find our stride, and once we found the laughter just kind of in our household, everything got a bit easier. My heart goes out to everybody who’s having a much tougher time than we are.”

“The Witches” is available now to stream on HBO Max.