Anne Hathaway is pregnant with her second child!

The Oscar winner, 36, announced the news Wednesday on Instagram when she shared a black-and-white selfie showing off her baby bump.

"It’s not for a movie ... #2," she captioned the pic.

"All kidding aside," she added, "for everyone going through infertility and conception hell, please know it was not a straight line to either of my pregnancies. Sending you extra love."

The "Devil Wears Prada" star and her husband, actor and businessman Adam Shulman, tied the knot in 2012. They're already parents to a 3-year-old son named Jonathan.

Actress Anne Hathaway and hubby Adam Shulman tied the knot in 2012 and are parents to a 3-year-old son, Jonathan. John Sciulli / Getty Images

Motherhood has helped Hathaway become the happiest she's ever been.

“I’m happy when things are simple,” she told Metro in May 2017. “Since having a kid, I find it a lot easier to do that. The day begins with a checklist: Is he breathing? Is he healthy? Is he growing? Is he thriving? If I get four yeses it’s really hard to upset my day.”

Jonathan's also the reason she's starring in the upcoming "Sesame Street" movie.

“A big reason why I’m doing it is just an off chance that (Jonathan) has a memory of hanging out with Cookie Monster,” she told Us Weekly in May. "I’m a big fan of Snuffleupagus. I love Snuffy, but my son is all about Cookie Monster."

Congratulations, Anne and Adam!