Fitness guru Anna Victoria has welcomed her first child!

The certified personal trainer celebrated the happy occasion in a sweet Instagram post on Wednesday.

"She’s here ❤️ The light of my life. Aurora Vittoria Ferretti was born on 8/10/20 at 8:06pm, weighing 8 lbs 4 oz," Victoria wrote, promising to share more photos online later. "...Still waiting for this to feel real!!"

Trending stories,celebrity news and all the best of TODAY. This site is protected by recaptcha

On her Instagram Story, Victoria shared a short, sweet video of herself and the newborn, writing "I can't believe she's real. She's perfect in every way." She also shared a candid photo of her husband, Luca Ferretti and Aurora.

"Look how precious this is," she wrote, adding emojis to emphasize the moment.

Aurora's birth comes after two-year infertility struggle that Victoria has candidly discussed. In August, she shared a first-person essay with TODAY Parents were she wrote about the difficulty she and her husband, Luca Ferretti, were having.

"I always knew I wanted to be a mother and I imagined it would happen with a snap of my fingers," she wrote then. "OK, a bit more than that, but you know what I mean. Little did I know that at 31 years old, I would be 20 months into trying to conceive and still not pregnant."

After spending several months trying to conceive naturally with no luck, Victoria saw a reproductive endocrinologist, who diagnosed her with "unexplained infertility," since there seemed to be no medical reason for her trouble conceiving. Victoria attempted several rounds of intrauterine insemination, where sperm is injected directly into the uterus, but after multiple failures she and her husband began looking at in-vitro fertilization (IVF).

In January 2020, the fitness instructor announced that she was pregnant.

“If there’s one thing I’ve learned through this whole process, it’s that we need to stop putting a timeline on aspects of our lives, from babies to careers, relationships and more,” she told TODAY Parents at the time. “Your journey to creating a family might take longer than expected and it might look different from what you expected, too. IUI, IVF, donor sperm, egg donors, adoption… There are so many different ways to start a family.”

Related video: