Anna Faris shares the 1 piece of marriage advice she has for her 8-year-old son

Jack Pratt may only be 8 years old, but his mom, Anna Faris, already has some marriage advice for him.

In the latest episode of the "Anna Faris is Unqualified" podcast, the 44-year-old chatted with author Glennon Doyle about marriage, breakups and self-loyalty, and admitted that she hopes her son doesn't get married at a young age.

"I don't know if it's too grumpy and cruel to say, in a sense, but if I could tell my 8-year-old son one thing that maybe he would stick to, I would really encourage him to not get married in his 20's," she said.

Faris married her first husband, actor Ben Indra, when she was 27 years old and the couple divorced four years later. The following year, she married actor Chris Pratt and the couple welcomed their son Jack in 2012, before getting divorced in 2018.

Faris with her son, Jack Pratt, at the premiere of "The Emoji Movie" on July 23, 2017 in Westwood, California. Allen Berezovsky / Getty Images

During the podcast, Faris opened up about what it was like to go through two divorces and said she feels lucky that she had such a strong support system to help her cope with the difficult feelings that come along with any major breakup.

"Both times that I've gone through a divorce, I was surprised, although I shouldn't have been, by the support of my family, that people around me were so unfailingly supportive, kind," she recalled.

Faris went on to explain that the unspoken pressure to please everyone around us can become almost too much to bear, especially while going through a major life change like a divorce.

"It's almost like, how do we begin to think about what we want? How do we remove the context of everybody else?" she said.

While discussing divorce, Doyle reflected on the concept of marriage in general and agreed that young couples should get to know themselves first before committing to a relationship.

"I think there's something to the idea that the first vow we're ever encouraged to take is to another human being. We're never even taught that maybe there's some self-loyalty we should learn first. We say 'I love you' (but) we don't even tell people what that 'I' is," she said.

Faris is now engaged to cinematographer Michael Barrett and recently told Gwyneth Paltrow why their relationship works.

“I’m engaged to a man who demanded the same thing, which I never had before,” she told Paltrow. “I had never been confronted with intense eye contact, actually.”

“My two other marriages were with actors, and I don't think we did a great job of eliminating competitiveness,” she added. “Or at least I didn't, being a proud person and not wanting to reveal vulnerability. Any hint of competitiveness and comparison, I didn't handle that very well, I don't think.”

