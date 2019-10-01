Party of six!

Angelina Jolie, 44, attended the premiere of “Maleficent: Mistress of Evil” in Los Angeles with all but one of her children at her side.

Jolie was joined by five of her six children: (L-R) Knox, Zahara, Pax, Vivienne and Shiloh. Kevin Winter / Getty Images

Her oldest, 18-year-old Maddox, couldn’t make it to the premiere as he recently started college in South Korea, but the Oscar winner walked the red carpet with her five younger kids: Pax, 15, Zahara, 14, Shiloh, 13, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 11.

The family seemed to have a blast at the premiere. Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty Images

They were a stylish family all around. In a nod to her sinister "Maleficent" character, Jolie sported a slinky black dress and a sparkling scorpion pin.

She paid tribute to her character with a scorpion pin. Valerie Macon / Getty Images

The young Jolie-Pitts, whom she shares with ex-husband Brad Pitt, were also dressed to the nines. Vivienne wore cute black overalls while her twin brother, Knox, sported a fun metallic green blazer with a print that looked like trees against the night sky.

It was a family affair! Valerie Macon / Getty Images

Meanwhile, Shiloh looked sharp in a crisp, white shirt and black jacket, and Jolie’s two oldest teens, Pax and Zahara, sported chic black ensembles.

Jolie was no doubt excited for her kids to see the film, especially because she had so much fun playing the villainous yet complex character of Maleficent.

“I love Maleficent. She’s like my alter ego,” the actress said in a promo video for the movie.

In general, she says her kids love when she plays strong roles. That’s one reason she was drawn to her character, the warrior Thena, in the upcoming Marvel movie “The Eternals.”

Thena has superhuman strength and agility, and Jolie says her children can’t wait to see her play the powerful superhero on screen.

“What’s really moving to me is that they want to see me strong, and so it’s less to see me in a film, but they’re just happy I will be strong and having fun,” Jolie told People in July.

Her kids are obviously her biggest fans and chances are, this isn’t the last time they will support Jolie on the red carpet!