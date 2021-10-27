IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Angelina Jolie and her kids attend London premiere of 'Eternals'

It's the latest stop for Jolie and her children as she promotes her new movie.
Image: "The Eternals" UK Premiere - Red Carpet Arrivals
Jolie's children have been supporting their mom as she makes the rounds for the Marvel film "Eternals."Tim P. Whitby / Getty Images
/ Source: TODAY
By Randee Dawn

Angelina Jolie and five of her children came out for the London premiere of her new film, "Eternals," on Wednesday, and we have to say, they look totally Marvel-ous!

"Eternals" is the latest Marvel Studios superhero film and features Jolie as warrior Thena, and she certainly looked the part with her arms around her kids, standing on that blue carpet.

Angelina Jolie and her children Shiloh, Zahara, Vivienne, Maddox and Knox at the London premiere of "Eternals" on Wednesday.Vianney Le Caer / AP

Along with Jolie, her children (whom she called "rebellious" in a People interview) on hand were Maddox, 20; Zahara, 16; Shiloh, 15; Vivienne, 13; and Knox, 13. Pax, 17, was not on hand for the screening, and he did not attend another premiere a week ago in Los Angeles.

Jolie was also accompanied by daughters Zahara and Shiloh on Sunday at an "Eternals" premiere at the 2021 Rome Film Fest, where Shiloh's sneakers stole the show.

"I'm not a perfect parent by any means," Jolie, 46, told People recently. "Every day I feel like I'm more aware of everything I don't do right."

Jolie sports a truly eternal pose in her outfit. Tolga Akmen / AFP - Getty Images

The actor on Wednesday wore a striking monochrome outfit featuring a black blazer, a white shirt and a flowing black skirt. And she wasn't the only big name to appear: co-stars Salma Hayek and Kumail Nanjiani, whose buff look made headlines, also took their time before photographers.

"Eternals" debuts in theaters next week.

Randee Dawn

Randee Dawn (she/her) is a veteran entertainment journalist and author based in Brooklyn. In addition to writing for outlets including TODAY.com, Variety and The Los Angeles Times, she's the co-author of "The Law & Order: SVU Unofficial Companion" and co-editor of "Across the Universe: Tales of Alternative Beatles." When not interviewing the stars or dabbling in speculative fiction, she nurses her sourdough starter and dreams of the day she can travel again.