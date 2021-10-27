Angelina Jolie and her kids attend London premiere of 'Eternals'

Along with Jolie, her children (whom she called "rebellious" in a People interview) on hand were Maddox, 20; Zahara, 16; Shiloh, 15; Vivienne, 13; and Knox, 13. Pax, 17, was not on hand for the screening, and he did not attend another premiere a week ago in Los Angeles.

Jolie was also accompanied by daughters Zahara and Shiloh on Sunday at an "Eternals" premiere at the 2021 Rome Film Fest, where Shiloh's sneakers stole the show.

"I'm not a perfect parent by any means," Jolie, 46, told People recently. "Every day I feel like I'm more aware of everything I don't do right."

Jolie sports a truly eternal pose in her outfit. Tolga Akmen / AFP - Getty Images

The actor on Wednesday wore a striking monochrome outfit featuring a black blazer, a white shirt and a flowing black skirt. And she wasn't the only big name to appear: co-stars Salma Hayek and Kumail Nanjiani, whose buff look made headlines, also took their time before photographers.

"Eternals" debuts in theaters next week.

