Angelina Jolie is giving fans a glimpse into her life as a mother of six kids.

The Oscar-winning actor peels back the curtain at home with some stunning photos of her and her children in the March issue of British Vogue.

Jolie shares six kids with ex-husband Brad Pitt: Maddox, 19, Pax, 17, Zahara, 16, Shiloh, 14, and 12-year-old twins Vivienne and Knox.

Jolie works on Maddox's hair. Courtesy Craig McDean

In one photo, she is styling Maddox’s hair, and the other snap features the 45-year-old eating outside with Zahara, Vivienne and Knox.

As a mom of six, Jolie keeps pretty busy.

“Well, I was never very good at sitting still,” she tells the magazine about a typical day for her family.

“Even though I wanted to have many children and be a mom, I always imagined it kind of like Jane Goodall, travelling in the middle of the jungle somewhere. I didn’t imagine it in that true, traditional sense.

Jolie chows down with Zahara, Vivienne and Knox. Courtesy Craig McDean

“I feel like I’m lacking in all the skills to be a traditional stay-at-home mom. I’m managing through it because the children are quite resilient, and they’re helping me, but I’m not good at it at all.”

The “Girl, Interrupted” star also believes the best is yet to come for her.

“I’m looking forward to my fifties — I feel that I’m gonna hit my stride in my fifties,” she said.

Jolie graces the cover of March's British Vogue. Courtesy Craig McDean

She noted that even though she’s aging, she still feels young — despite what her kids may tell her.

“Though we were on the trampoline the other day, and the children said, ‘No, Mom, don’t do that. You’ll hurt yourself,’” she said. “And I thought, ‘God, isn’t that funny?’ There was a day I was an action star, and now the kids are telling me to get off the trampoline because I’ll hurt myself.”

Jolie's adopted children come from all over the world: Maddox hails from Cambodia, Pax from Vietnam and Zahara from Ethiopia. She said that's a benefit to everyone.

"We’ve been very blessed to have a family of different cultures and races," she said. "We are all learning from each other.”