Angelina Jolie gives update on quarantine with her kids: 'We're all locked in'

Angelina Jolie and her six children are making the best of their time together during quarantine.

"We're all locked in and doing all right," Jolie said in a video interview with Time magazine last week.

Jolie has all of her kids at home now that her oldest son, Maddox, 18, has returned from South Korea's Yonsei University after the school closed temporarily due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Trending stories,celebrity news and all the best of TODAY. This site is protected by recaptcha

He joins siblings Pax, 16, Zahara, 15, Shiloh, 13, and twins Vivienne and Knox, 11, to make it a full house.

In her latest parenting essay for Time last week, Jolie urged parents to be honest with their children.

"It is a lovely thing to discover that your children don’t want you perfect,'' she wrote. "They just want you honest. And doing your best. In fact, the more room they have to be great where you are weak, the stronger they may become. They love you. They want to help you. So in the end, it’s the team you build. And in a way, they are raising you up too. You grow together."

The "Maleficent" star, who is also a special envoy of the U.N. High Commissioner for Refugees, also spoke with Time editor-in-chief Edward Felsenthal in the video about the impact of coronavirus on children worldwide.

"The two things that affect children from my view, the most being out of school, of course the education and the challenges with education, I know parents across even this country are challenged with homeschool and that's maybe more of a challenge on the parents than the children," she said. "But, for the children, it's the food insecurity that affects 11 million children, severe insecurity...and it's domestic violence and abuse."

Jolie ended the interview on a positive note, as the world reels from more than 200,000 deaths from coronavirus.

"I believe in humanity," she said. "I have hope and I think we really can't afford not to have hope. So, I think when people are aware and if they can have a path forward guiding them with how to help and what to do, they will. I believe they will."

Jolie and her children rallied together in recent months after she revealed in a first-person essay for Time magazine on International Women's Day that Zahara and Shiloh helped care for each other after both spent time in the hospital.

"I have spent the last two months in and out of surgeries with my eldest daughter, and days ago watched her younger sister go under the knife for a hip surgery," Jolie wrote.

"They know that I am writing this, because I respect their privacy and we discussed it together and they encouraged me to write. They understand that going through medical challenges and fighting to survive and heal is something to be proud of."