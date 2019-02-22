Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

Feb. 22, 2019, 10:16 PM GMT / Source: TODAY By Gina Vivinetto

Angelina Jolie and her kids enjoyed a night at the museum this week.

On Thursday, the 43-year-old Oscar winner and four of her six children visited the Museum of Modern Art in New York City for the premiere of Prune Nourry's "Serendipity," a documentary inspired by the French-born artist's recent breast cancer diagnosis.

Angelina Jolie and her children Shiloh, Zahara, Maddox and Pax (standing on the far right) pose with artist and director Prune Nourry at the Museum of Modern Art on Thursday. Mark Sagliocco / Getty Images

Jolie, looking glamorous in a glittering black blouse and black trousers, stepped out with her four oldest children — Maddox, 17, Pax, 15, Zahara, 14, and Shiloh, 12 — all with her ex Brad Pitt. Missing were the former couple's 10-year-old twins, Knox and Vivienne.

For Jolie, the subject of breast cancer hits close to home. The actress lost both her beloved mom, Marcheline Bertrand, and an aunt, Debbie Martin, among other family members, to the disease.

In 2013, Jolie revealed she'd undergone a preventative double mastectomy after learning she carried a gene, BRCA1, that increases the risk of breast and ovarian cancer.

Jolie and children (L-R) Shiloh, Zahara, Maddox and Pax ham it up with artist Prune Nourry and MoMA film curator Rajendra Roya. Mark Sagliocco / Getty Images

In February 2018, the "Maleficent" star opened up about being a mom of six during an interview with former Secretary of State John Kerry for Elle magazine.

After spending more than a decade doing humanitarian work around the globe, Jolie tries to instill the lessons she’s learned from her activism in her children, particularly her three girls.

"I tell my daughters, 'What sets you apart is what you are willing to do for others. Anyone can put on a dress and makeup. It’s your mind that will define you,'" Jolie said. "Find out who you are, what you think, and what you stand for.

"And fight for others to have those same freedoms," added the actress. "A life of service is worth living.”