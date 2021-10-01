Angelina Jolie and daughter Zahara pose with Amanda Gorman at Power of Women event

Angelina Jolie and her oldest daughter, Zahara Jolie-Pitt, on Thursday night attended a Hollywood event that honored several women for their philanthropic endeavors.

Zahara, 16, smiled for photos as she walked the red carpet for Variety's Power of Women event with her famous mom.

Angelina Jolie and Zahara attended Variety's Power of Women event in Beverly Hills. Emma McIntyre / Getty Images

The event touched on women's rights, addressing the Taliban regime in Afghanistan and the restrictive abortion legislation in Texas, and included a star-studded lineup of guests.

Jolie and Zahara posed for photos on the red carpet with honoree and inaugural poet Amanda Gorman.

Jolie introduced Gorman at the event. Emma McIntyre / Getty Images

Jolie later introduced Gorman, who read a poem at the event.

"How many Amandas are living in Afghanistan, hiding their journal, waiting to see if they're going to be allowed to go to school?" Jolie said, according to The Associated Press. "As if anyone has the right to decide what a woman can or cannot do with her own mind and body."

Jolie and Zahara also posed for photos with honoree Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom at the event. Getty Images

"There is nothing more beautiful, more challenging, and perhaps unsettling than the free mind of a thinking woman," she added.

Zahara is one of six children Jolie has with her ex Brad Pitt. Last month, the proud mom shared rare photos on her new Instagram account of Zahara and Shiloh, 15, reading books.