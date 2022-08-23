The cast of “Dear Evan Hansen” just welcomed some very special fans backstage: Angelina Jolie and her daughter, Vivienne Jolie-Pitt.

Jolie, 47, and Vivienne, 14, were all smiles as they posed with the cast of the hit musical after a performance at Philadelphia’s Forrest Theatre.

“waving back at @angelinajolie and Vivianne (sic) this weekend in Philly,” the show’s Instagram page captioned pics of the mom and daughter’s backstage visit.

In the first picture, Vivienne beams while standing alongside the star of the “Dear Evan Hansen” North America tour, Anthony Norman.

In another photo, the teen appears to be holding a key prop from the musical, Evan’s arm cast.

Vivienne is one of the six children Jolie shares with ex-husband Brad Pitt. The couple are also parents to Vivienne’s fraternal twin, Knox, 14, as well as Shiloh, 16, Zahara, 17, Pax, 18, and Maddox, 21.

Five of Jolie's six children attending the UK gala screening of "Eternals" in October 2021. Left to right: Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, Zahara Jolie-Pitt, Angelina Jolie, Vivienne Jolie-Pitt, Maddox Jolie-Pitt and Knox Jolie-Pitt. Gareth Cattermole / Getty Images

Jolie was also spotted spending one-on-one time with her daughter Siloh last month when she took her to a concert in Rome, rocking out with more than 70,000 spectators to the Italian band Måneskin.

The actor and philanthropist also recently celebrated her eldest daughter, Zahara, on Instagram, revealing that she will be attending Spelman College in Atlanta, Georgia this year.

“Zahara with her Spelman sisters! Congratulations to all new students starting this year. A very special place and an honor to have a family member as a new Spelman girl,” the proud mom wrote, sharing a photo of Zahara with who appear to be some of her future classmates.

Jolie opened up to InStyle in October about valuing the individuality of each of her children.

“I have six very individual human beings in my home. I am so excited about all the different stages and feelings and curiosities that they go through. Why wouldn’t you be?” she said.