Angelina Jolie calls daughter Zahara, 15, 'an extraordinary African woman'

Angelina Jolie thinks the world of her oldest daughter, Zahara.

The "Maleficent" star gushed about the 15-year-old while discussing the Black Lives Matter movement during a Time 100 Talk with Ugandan climate activist Vanessa Nakate. "My daughter is from Ethiopia, one of my children. And I have learned so much from her. She is my family, but she is an extraordinary African woman."

"Her connection to her country, her continent, is very — it’s her own and it’s something I only stand back in awe of," added the Oscar winner.

Angelina Jolie smiles at her daughter Zahara at the European premiere of "Maleficent: Mistress of Evil" on October 9, 2019 in London, England. Karwai Tang / WireImage

Jolie shares all six of her children — Maddox, 18, Pax, 16, Zahara, 15, Shiloh, 14, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 11 — with ex-husband Brad Pitt. The pair were a couple for many years before tying the knot in 2014. They split in 2016.

Angelina Jolie with children Knox, Vivienne, Pax, Shiloh, Zahara and Maddox in February 2019. Monica Schipper / Getty Images

In June, Jolie opened up about parenting her kids during an interview with Vogue India.

Asked what's important to consider when raising adopted and biological siblings, she told the magazine, "'Adoption' and 'orphanage' are positive words in our home. With my adopted children, I can't speak of pregnancy, but I speak with much detail and love about the journey to find them and what it was like to look in their eyes for the first time."

All adopted kids, said Jolie, "come with a beautiful mystery of a world that is meeting yours."

"When they are from another race and foreign land, that mystery, that gift, is so full. For them, they must never lose touch with where they came from," she added. "They have roots that you do not. Honor them. Learn from them. It’s the most amazing journey to share. They are not entering your world, you are entering each other’s worlds."