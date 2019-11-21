Andy Grammer's wife has been in "barf jail" during her second pregnancy, however the singer still wanted to make sure she knows she looks absolutely stunning.

Aijia Grammer has hypermesis gravidarum — a grueling pregnancy illness that causes severe nausea — the "Keep Your Head Up" singer wrote on Instagram.

"She calls it barf jail. She’s constantly nauseous and for the first 3 months had to be on an IV at our house. She has since graduated to a Zofran pump which is connected to her 24 hours a day for the last 4 months,” he wrote. Zofran is a drug that is used to help prevent nausea and vomiting.

Trending stories,celebrity news and all the best of TODAY. This site is protected by recaptcha Privacy Policy | Terms of Service

Aijia certainly isn't alone. Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, dealt with hypermesis gravidarum during all three of her pregnancies. Amy Schumer canceled the remaining dates on her tour earlier this year after telling fans she was also battling the extreme pregnancy illness.

Grammer shared a video of Aijia in the car on the way to a red carpet event, trying to decide whether to carry her Zofran pump in a pink or black bag.

Grammer was ever the supportive husband.

"I feel like you look gorgeous...either one, you look stunning!" he told her in the video.

Grammer also took a moment to give a shout out to all of the moms who follow him on Instagram.

"To her and all women in general … THANK YOU for all the extra burdens you take on in pregnancy bringing humans into this world,” he said. “Also drop a comment about how damn cute @aijiaofficial is. She is stunning, Zofran pump and all.”

The Grammers announced they were expecting their second child in March. Their baby girl will join 2-year-old big sister, Louisiana K.