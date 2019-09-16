Andy Cohen's family may not be done growing yet.

The host of Bravo's "Watch What Happens Live" hinted to Hoda Kotb on TODAY with Hoda & Jenna Monday that there may be a little brother or sister in the future for his son, Benjamin Allen, who was born on Feb. 4 via surrogate.

"Yes, he needs a girlfriend, and he needs a sibling,'' Cohen joked. "I think maybe he does. I'm taking it one step at a time.

"Again, he's about to start crawling, and life is about to become exponentially worse-slash-better for me."

Cohen, 51, initially thought about having more than one child right away but decided against it.

"That's also why with the process that I did, I didn't go for twins,'' he said. "I was like, I want to get kind of good at one before I decide whether I want to really have another one."

Hoda was a source of inspiration for Cohen, who sought out advice from her before becoming a father for the first time at 50 years old. Hoda became a mom in 2017 at the age of 52 when she adopted daughter Haley Joy.

"You were a great help to me and inspiring to me," he told Hoda on TODAY in February. "I was wondering, 'Can I do this at this moment in my life?' I'm 50. OK? Let's be real here."

Cohen has gushed about becoming a father to Ben, who is growing up quickly.

"I want him to stay immobile — that is my dirty little secret,'' Cohen said. "He is about to start crawling and stuff, but ... I like to put him places. Ben is there, he's on the table, he's in the corner. I like that. Now he's going to be moving around, and I gotta follow him around everywhere?"

Becoming a father has had a profound effect on Cohen in just a few months.

"It's shifted in every way and yet it's also kind of adapting,'' he said. "I'm certainly saying no to more things. I'm not running around as crazily as I used to.

"It really does shift your perspective on absolutely everything... It makes you think about the future and his future way more."