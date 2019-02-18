Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

Feb. 18, 2019, 9:47 PM GMT / Source: TODAY By Joe Dziemianowicz

Andy Cohen beamed with joy during Sunday's "Watch What Happens Live" as he shared a brief but totally adorable video of his son, Benjamin Allen, taken moments after the child's birth via surrogate on Feb. 4.

"He weighed in at 9 pounds, 2 ounces. He is a lovely boy. He's cute as a button," said the Bravo star, who’s seen in the video lying face-to-face with his son.

"He’s 2 weeks old now," he said. "And I can only speak for myself when I say I am falling more in love with him every day."

Cohen, 50, acknowledged that he's taken to some facets of fatherhood like a rubber ducky to water — and to others, well, not so much.

"He seems very happy," said the proud dad. "Guzzling milk, he's burping and making poops. My diaper-changing skills aren't bad, but the swaddling has me a little perplexed."

Cohen recently shared with People magazine his experience of being in the delivery room. When he saw Benjamin's dark, full head of hair, he said, "I was amazed."

On Sunday, Cohen expressed thanks to his fans for their kind thoughts: "I am so appreciative of all your good wishes. Thank you from the bottom of my heart."

We bet there will be more video moments as Benjamin gets bigger. Call it "Watch What Happens ... Life!"