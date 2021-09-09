Watch what happened when Andy Cohen replied to a stranger who called him a bad dad.

On Thursday, Cohen, 53, shared an exchange he had with one of his more than 4 million Instagram followers.

“You should try and be a better person for your son,” the person wrote.

When Cohen asked he was doing wrong, they replied: “Oh wow didn’t expect a response. I was just being a troll. You’re doing fine. Sry.”

“I am indeed a real person,” Cohen explained. “Thanks for understanding.”

But the back-and-forth didn’t end there.

“It’s so cool that you responded,” the commenter told Cohen. “You probably shouldn’t confront trolls though.”

“You probably shouldn’t troll people though,” Cohen responded.

The Bravo host captioned the post, “Social media in a nutshell.”

“#word,” John Stamos wrote in the comments.

Added TODAY's Savannah Guthrie, “Is this real? Because omg.”

Cohen has been dealing with the parenting police since his 2-year-old son, Benjamin, was born in 2019. During his first month as a father, he was criticized for bringing Benjamin on a plane and for letting his beloved rescue beagle Wacha near the baby’s toys.

When a keyboard warrior scolded him for taking Benjamin “out into the world too soon,” Cohen wrote back, “My pediatrician told me to take him out. And this was Friday when it was 55 degrees. What else you got?”

Earlier this year, the executive producer of the "Real Housewives" franchise called his sweet little boy "the one bright, bright light of the pandemic."

"I could honestly say that he saved my life," Cohen told "Access Hollywood." "I don’t know what I would have been doing for the last year."

Related video: