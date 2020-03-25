Andy Cohen says separation from his son is 'very worst part' of coronavirus isolation

Andy Cohen is missing his son while the "Watch What Happens Live" host remains in self-isolation with the coronavirus.

The Bravo personality, who announced Friday that he tested positive, says his 1-year-old, Ben, is hanging in there.

"I’ll tell you what I know from the nanny cam and from videos, because I can’t see him, which is the very worst part," he said on Sirius XM’s "Jeff Lewis Live." "But he’s great, and his nanny (tested) negative."

Trending stories,celebrity news and all the best of TODAY. This site is protected by recaptcha

Cohen, 51, says he’s being put through the ringer by the virus.

"I feel like it’s definitely working its way through my body," he said.

Download the TODAY app for the latest coverage on the coronavirus outbreak.

“I have these moments every day where I’m like, 'Oh, wait, I think I feel totally better,' and then, like, 10 minutes later, I’m like, 'Ughhhh.'"

Cohen says he’s also lost his sense of smell and hasn't had an appetite, resorting to foods like soup.

Despite his condition, Cohen has maintained his sense of humor, joking about how the loss of appetite will affect his body.

"Two days ago, before I went to bed, I took a shower and I was walking into the shower and I looked at myself and I was like, 'Holy crap, dude, you look good!'"

And while Lewis pointed out many people are eating a lot while they stay home, Cohen said he longs for the day he’s hungry again.

"I saw a picture of a pizza somewhere and I was like, 'I can’t wait to eat pizza,' and then I was thinking, 'God, when I get better, I am going to gain so much weight.' There’s no question about it,” he said.