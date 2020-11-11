Andy Cohen talks son Ben's cute 'breakthrough' with Anderson Cooper's son

Andy Cohen and Anderson Cooper's sons are starting to build a beautiful friendship, just like the one their dads share.

When Cooper welcomed his son Wyatt in April, his close pal Cohen couldn't wait for his own son Ben, 1, to meet the newborn. In June, the fathers introduced the two during a virtual visit on Cohen's talk show, "Watch What Happens Live," and they've been hosting weekly play dates ever since.

During an episode of Cohen's radio show on Monday, Cooper joined his friend to discuss a sweet moment their sons recently shared.

"The highlight of my week for the last couple months has been taking Ben over on Saturday or Sunday and we have a little hangout with Wyatt for a couple hours," Cohen said.

Like many toddlers, Ben needed a bit of time to get used to the play dates and didn't seem very interested in his new friend at first.

"I feel like for the first few times, Ben didn't really want anything to do with Wyatt or to even acknowledge him but I feel like last night was kind of a milestone, don't you?" Cohen asked his friend.

Cooper couldn't have agreed more and went on to describe the touching moment their two sons shared.

"Yeah it was sweet 'cause I was playing with them both and Ben kissed Wyatt on the cheek and hugged him and it was so cute and he did that a couple times. And my heart kind of melted," Anderson said.

"Me too, we had a breakthrough yesterday with those two," Cohen agreed.

The TV host, 52, has been chronicling their visits over the past few months and shared a sweet snapshot of his son with Cooper in September, captioning the post "Morning activities: Ben sweeps while Anderson reads."

The two TV personalities have been friends for decades and Cooper recently admitted that he was inspired to become a father after watching Cohen with Ben.

“He’s been encouraging me all along,” the journalist said during a May appearance on “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” shortly after Wyatt's birth. “I figured if he can do it, that sort of gave me the final push.”

Cohen was also more than happy to share his son's clothes with Cooper's new bundle of joy.

“(Andy's) actually really helped me because my son is entirely wearing hand-me-downs from (his) son," he said.