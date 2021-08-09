Andy Cohen says dating has 'changed a lot' since becoming a dad

For Andy Cohen, navigating the dating world has definitely been different since he became a father.

"Oh, my God. It's changed a lot," he said in a recent interview with "Entertainment Tonight." "I think it's become harder in a way. There's just this subtext that's obvious without me saying it that's there, that was never there, obviously. You know what I mean?"

Cohen, 53, welcomed his 2-year-old son, Ben, via surrogate in 2019.

"To me, it's a high bar," he added. "I don't know. It's challenging, is the answer. It's challenging."

The late-night host also opened up about his new series on Peacock, “Ex-Rated,” in which people receive honest feedback from their exes for the sake of self-improvement. (Peacock is part of TODAY's parent company, NBCUniversal.)

Regarding whether he would ever take the hot seat himself on the show, he said that while he would “love to know” what his exes would say about him, he’s not too eager to have that conversation on television.

However, he added, never say never.

"I'm friends with all of my exes and we have very open relationships, in terms of we communicate with each other well," he said. "I know what my exes would say. I know what my issues are and I think I do have a good sense of that."

Since becoming a dad, Cohen has shared plenty of adorable photos of Ben on social media, including this sweet side-by-side picture of himself as a little boy and his son both rocking Snoopy sweaters.

“Twinning with Ben,” the proud dad wrote in the caption.

Cohen also shared a cute photo of Ben snuggling with a teddy bear on his birthday in February.

“Ben turns 2 today! He is my true delight and I can’t imagine life without him,” he captioned the picture.