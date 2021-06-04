Andrew Cuomo's daughter Michaela Kennedy Cuomo comes out publicly as queer

Michaela Kennedy Cuomo, daughter of New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, has a message to share this Pride Month: She's queer!

Michaela, 23, shared her announcement on Instagram Friday, along with two photos of herself (one with a pride flag), plus a long statement supporting LGBTQ causes.

When reached for comment, the New York governor told TODAY via email, "I love, support and couldn’t have more pride in Michaela.”

Next to her Instagram name, she added, "is #queer," then shared a heartfelt post (sprinkled with emojis) about why it's critical for non cisgender-heterosexual people to be supportive as people find a way to voice their identities.

"To those who are contending with the compulsive heterosexuality our society force feeds us and innate attraction beyond cis het folks, please know that you are not alone," she wrote. "To those who have yet to claim their sexual identity due to fear of physical, psychological, or financial safety, please know that you are unconditionally worthy of love and support."

Andrew Cuomo with his daughters Michaela, Mariah and Cara at World Pride NYC in 2019. Jose Perez / GC Images

She added that those who are questioning their sexuality but aren't ready to come out, that it's OK to "change our minds or evolve at anytime. There is nothing wrong with you for not fitting into a limiting, socially constructed box. You will be loved and embraced by those who’s hearts are inclusive enough to earn your expansive energy."

Michaela has posted in support of LGBTQ causes and celebrations before; last September she celebrated Bisexual Visibility Day with a tweet, and last July she joked about being #KennedyCuomoSexual on Twitter.

In her new Instagram post, however, she was more direct and also addressed heterosexual allies: "Please be mindful that we don’t know who around us is questioning or struggling to embrace their sexual identity," then added that, "Being pro gay marriage is not enough to assure queer folks that we will not be ostracized for our sexuality. Support your friends by speaking up against homophobia and by actively reaching out to the members of your community who’s sexual expression may be isolating."

Michaela Kennedy Cuomo, Governor Andrew Cuomo, Sandra Lee and Mariah Kennedy Cuomo in 2018. Michael Loccisano / Getty Images for HBO

Andrew Cuomo has been New York's governor since 2011, and has recently faced accusations of sexual harassment. Michaela's mother is Kerry Kennedy, human rights activist and daughter of former U.S. Attorney General Robert F. Kennedy; Kerry and Andrew divorced in 2005.

Michaela also had words for Instagram, which she claims censors words like "lesbian" and "bi," which she says relegates those identities to "vulgar fetishes and porn niches."

She wrapped up her post with a virtual fist in the air: "I stand in my queer identity with pride, and in memory of those who came before me. I stand indebted to the activists who fought for my right to love and happiness. I stand with a helping hand outreached to those finding their way from under socially constructed boxes to emerge from the closet.

"I’m standing with you."