Anderson Cooper shares adorable update on son Wyatt: 'He is such a happy baby'

This just in! Anderson Cooper's son Wyatt, who will soon be turning 5 months, is "such a happy baby."

OK, that's not exactly breaking news, considering it comes from his CNN anchor dad, who posted a terrific selfie of the two of them on Friday.

"My son will be five months old in less than two weeks," writes Cooper, 53, in the caption. "He is such a happy baby even though he has started teething. He loves being read to and so far Dr. Seuss is his favorite, particularly One Fish, Two Fish, Red Fish, Blue Fish. OK, that’s my favorite, but he does seem to like it a lot."

We can't decide what we're more charmed by: Cooper's goofy proud-parent grin, or Wyatt's serene gaze. It looks to us like maybe the little guy is about to deliver the newscast!

Born in April via surrogate, Wyatt Morgan Cooper was part of the evening news that night, as Cooper announced to the world his arrival during a three-minute segment on CNN. He shared some lovely newborn pictures on Instagram, and hasn't stopped since.

In July, Cooper posted a photo of himself holding up the little guy, noting at the time that Wyatt "likes naps and milk, bath time and being read to."

Wyatt is Cooper's only child, and the newscaster said in June he was inspired to go the surrogacy route after his good friend Andy Cohen also had a child via surrogate. (Cohen left a string of heart emoji in the comment section of Cooper's latest post.)

"He's been encouraging me all along," Cooper revealed on "The Late Show With Stephen Colbert" after Wyatt’s birth. "I figured if he can do it, that sort of gave me the final push."