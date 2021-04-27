Anderson Cooper’s son Wyatt is celebrating his first trip around the sun.

"Today is Wyatt’s first birthday. I can’t believe it has already been a year,” the CNN news anchor and proud dad wrote in an Instagram post on Tuesday. “He is sweet and funny, happy and kind, and I love him more than I ever thought possible.”

Cooper, 53, included two adorable photos of the blue-eyed birthday boy. In one shot, Wyatt is seen holding a big red balloon; in the other, he’s lounging on a comfy chair in a pair of footed pajamas.

“He looks SO much like you,” wrote one fan.

Added another, “Mini Cooper!”

On Monday, Cooper opened up about the little boy's personality during a CNN segment called “Ask Anderson (almost) Anything.”

“He’s incredibly sweet,” Cooper revealed. “He rarely cries. He just seems to be very mellow. He sleeps on a schedule.”

Earlier this month, Cooper said on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" that he’s planning to host a party to celebrate Wyatt’s first birthday.

“I think I’ll try to do something. He obviously doesn’t know what’s going on with that, so I figured the only thing that really matters is just like, staging, you know, how they staged the moon landing,” Cooper joked. “… I will probably get a couple friends and have a party.”

It's safe to say Andy Cohen and his 2-year-old son, Benjamin, are on the guest list. The foursome enjoy regular playdates and Wyatt even wears Benjamin's hand-me-downs!

Cooper surprised CNN viewers in April 2020 when he announced live on-air that he had welcomed a son with the help of surrogate.

“It’s been a difficult time in all of our lives, and there are certainly many hard days ahead. It is, I think, especially important in these times of trouble to try to hold on to moments of joy and moments of happiness,” he said. “Even as we mourn the loss of loved ones, we’re also blessed with new life and new love.”

Wyatt is named after Cooper’s father, who died when the news anchor was 10 years old.

“I hope I can be as good a dad as he was,” Cooper said.

Cooper, who is gay, used to worry that he wouldn't get to experience fatherhood.

“When I was 12 years old and I knew I was gay and thought about my life, it always upset me, because I thought, ‘I will never be able to have a kid,’” Cooper told People last year. “This is a dream come true.”

