It’s safe to say Anderson Cooper’s 18-month-old son, Wyatt, didn’t pass any trick-or-treaters wearing the same costume he chose for Halloween.

On Monday’s episode of “The Drew Barrymore Show,” Cooper shared a picture of the toddler dressed in a blue Batman cape and vintage mask. His accessories? A broom and a vacuum cleaner.

“My son is obsessed with cleaning products,” Cooper, 54, told host Barrymore. “He is obsessed.”

The CNN anchor noted that Wyatt’s vacuum doesn’t actually suck up dirt.

“It just makes the sound of a vacuum and it’s the greatest gift of his life,” Cooper explained.

Not only does Cooper’s kid like to tidy up — but he also enjoys sleeping.

“From the beginning, my son has slept 12 to 13 hours a night,” Cooper said. “Straight through.”

Earlier this year,Cooper opened up about raising Wyatt with his former partner, Benjamin Maisani.

“It’s probably an unusual setup, but I knew he would be a great dad, and he is,” Cooper revealed in an interview with People. “We’re exes, but we’re family to each other, and we love each other as family as co-parents. ...

“There’s the usual bickering that any two people have when there’s a kid involved, like what time should he go to swimming class, or should he wear the overalls or whatever,” he continued. “But all silly, minor things. We get along great.”

Cooper surprised CNN viewers in April 2020 when he announced live on-air that he had welcomed a son with the help of surrogate.

“It’s been a difficult time in all of our lives, and there are certainly many hard days ahead. It is, I think, especially important in these times of trouble to try to hold on to moments of joy and moments of happiness,” he said. “Even as we mourn the loss of loved ones, we’re also blessed with new life and new love.”

