Anderson Cooper's baby son sees him on TV for first time hosting 'Jeopardy!'

Anderson Cooper might appear on television regularly but his young son Wyatt had understandably never watched — that is, until now!

Cooper is guest hosting daytime television classic "Jeopardy!" this week and the content is family-friendly, which meant Wyatt, who turns 1 on April 27, could tune in.

"Wyatt has never seen me on tv before, and he likely won’t for a long while, but apparently he caught a bit of me on @Jeopardy!" Cooper posted on Instagram. "It was a dream come true to be guest hosting, and to pay tribute to #AlexTrebek and raise money for @hashaiti."

The game show has been cycling through a number of celebrity guest hosts in the wake of Alex Trebek's death in November.

At the beginning of the show, Cooper paid tribute to the late host.

"To be on this stage where Alex Trebek hosted 'Jeopardy!' with such grace and intelligence for so long is really amazing and it's very humbling," he said.

Cooper added that he had been a fan of the show since high school and competed on "Celebrity Jeopardy!" a total of four times, winning twice.

"Getting to guest host these next two weeks, raise money for good causes and pay tribute to Alex, it's really an honor. I miss him and I know that we all do," he concluded.

In a preview shared over the weekend, Cooper joked that he was accomplishing a "triple Jeopardy" by being a lifelong fan, competitor and now host.

"I'm actually kind of nervous," he quipped.

"I am such a fan of the show and miss watching Alex, who was the perfect host, and conducted himself with such intelligence, humor and grace," Cooper wrote in another post. "I hope I do ok."

He's raising money for Hôpital Albert Schweitzer Haiti, which helps residents of Haiti's Artibonite Valley get medical care.

Cooper takes over guest-hosting duties from Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, who held down the fort for the past two weeks. Rodgers also paid tribute to Trebek when he stepped behind the iconic podium.

"I've had the opportunity to do a lot of amazing things but winning 'Celebrity Jeopardy!' (in 2015) and getting to share the stage with Alex Trebek was one of the things I'll never forget," Rodgers said. "Alex was such a gentleman, so smart, so precise, I was in awe. and I will work hard to honor his legacy."

Cooper will serve as host on episodes running through April 30.