Watch Anderson Cooper chase Andy Cohen's son in adorable new video

There is no shortage of entertainment at Andy Cohen’s house.

On Tuesday, Cohen posted a video on Instagram of his son, Ben, being chased by longtime pal Anderson Cooper.

“Turns out, this is all the entertainment I ever needed!” the Bravo “Watch What Happens Live!” host wrote alongside a video, which shows Cooper chasing Ben, 2, in circles to the tune of playful music. A plush elephant toy in the center of the circle appears to be playing along as it flaps its ears.

Cohen’s community of four million followers immediately noted how the cheery video brightened their day.

One fan wrote, “This is the content I needed today!” Another chimed in “I think we all need to do this…” followed by clapping hand and heart emojis.

It’s not the first time the CNN anchor has shown off his dad skills with Cohen’s son and a stuffed animal.

In December, Cooper joined Ben and a musical toy monkey for a singalong.

“Spending A LOT of time with Clappy this morning. (AC and I have some issues with Clappy that we can get into at a later date...),” Cohen quipped alongside a video of his son, Cooper, and Clappy, who leads the pair in song.

Cohen, 52, welcomed Ben in 2019, and celebrated his son’s second birthday on February 4, 2021.

“He is my true delight and I can’t imagine life without him,” he wrote in an Instagram post alongside a sweet snap of the toddler cuddling yet another stuffed animal.

Cooper is probably no stranger to stuffed toys after welcoming his son, Wyatt Cooper, in April 2020.

In June 2020, the fathers introduced the two during a virtual visit on "Watch What Happens Live," and they've been hosting weekly play dates ever since.

At this rate, it won’t be long before Ben and Wyatt become best buddies, too.

