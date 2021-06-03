Anderson Cooper reveals his best birthday gift... and it's so cute!

Anderson Cooper is playing favorites this year!
The CNN news anchor, who is celebrating his 54th birthday, shared a post on Instagram to reveal the best gift he received.
"Thank you for all the lovely birthday wishes!" he wrote alongside a snap with his son, Wyatt, who is grinning playfully, revealing brand new baby teeth. "I am really touched by all the kind thoughts. Getting to see my little boy’s joy-filled face everyday, and watching him grow, is the best present I could ever receive."
Friends and fans were quick to send birthday wishes to Cooper.
"Adorable guys! He looks so much like you. Happy birthday," news anchor Steven Romo wrote alongside a chain of birthday-themed emojis.
"Love you guys!" longtime pal Andy Cohen wrote.
Cohen — who turned 53 just one day prior — posted a birthday tribute of his own.
"Gemini Twins: ACTIVATE! Happy Birthday to my friend, AC2 partner, and brilliant Daddy. Our lives are all better with you in them, Anderson," Cohen wrote alongside a video of the two celebrating both of their birthdays.
Just five weeks ago, Cooper celebrated Wyatt's first birthday with another heartfelt post.
"Today is Wyatt’s first birthday. I can’t believe it has already been a year. He is sweet and funny, happy and kind, and I love him more than I ever thought possible," Cooper captioned a photo of Wyatt with a bright red balloon.
When Wyatt was born, Cooper said he felt like his life had actually just begun. “This is a new level of love,” he told People magazine. “It’s unlike anything I’ve experienced, and yet it’s also very familiar and incredibly special and intimate. It’s really extraordinary.”
