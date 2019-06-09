Amy Schumer is showing once again that she’s all about keeping it real.

The comedian and first-time mother shared a hilarious carousel of photos on Instagram of herself five weeks after her son, Gene, was born. Schumer is proudly rocking hospital underwear as she walks and cuddles with her newborn.

“5 weeks. Hospital underwear for life!” the new mother wrote alongside a photo of her in just hospital underwear and a bra paired with some sneakers followed by a picture of her snuggled up to Gene in an oversized striped tee with a similar pair of undies.

The refreshing post of the realities of motherhood sparked some support in the comments section of Schumer’s photo, rallying mothers alike together to talk about what it’s really like after giving birth.

“Thanks for being so raw and vulnerable about the realities of postpartum life,” model Tess Holliday, a mother of two sons, wrote. “There is so much pressure placed on new moms to ‘bounce back’ & it’s not real life. You’re doing amazing & you’re amazing & those hospital undies are COMFYYYYY💕💕💕.”

Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi, who recently gave birth to her third child, chimed in with a funny comment of her own, simply writing “DEAD.”

“I was more of a diaper gal myself. but the hospital underwear was glorious too,” YouTuber and new mother to a son Colleen Ballinger added.

Schumer has been using social media to show the realities of being a new mother as well as the complications that can come along with pregnancy.

The new mom learned that having a baby might lead to some late nights with no sleep. Schumer was candid about the complications of her pregnancy, including her hospitalization after being diagnosed with hyperemesis gravidarum. The sickness caused her to cancel her show in Dallas and eventually the rest of her tour.

There are still more challenges to come, but it seems like Schumer can handle it!