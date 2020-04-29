Talk about an "aha" moment!

Amy Schumer opened up about the moment she realized that she and her husband, Chris Fischer, may have given their son, Gene, a problematic middle name.

Gene, who was born last May, originally had the middle name Attell, in honor of Schumer’s close friend and fellow standup comedian Dave Attell.

"Attell" was a great name in its own right, but some people on the internet pointed out that Gene’s first and middle names together sounded like "genital."

Trending stories,celebrity news and all the best of TODAY. This site is protected by recaptcha

Schumer didn’t make the connection until “like a month in,” she said during an interview on The Howard Stern Show yesterday. “You’re the new parents, just kind of tired and in ecstasy.”

But then, she read comments about her son’s name from “some troll on the internet or somebody … and I was like, oh my God. … It never dawned on me. All the blood rushed to my head and I was like, ‘Chris!’ And Chris’s last name is Fischer, so it’s ‘genital fissure.’”

“It’s the first of many failures,” she joked.

Schumer and Fischer have since officially changed Gene’s middle name to David, still honoring Attell, as well as Schumer’s father, Gordon David Schumer.

The comedian also opened up on The Howard Stern Show about her struggles during pregnancy with hyperemesis gravidarum, an extreme form of morning sickness.

“I had hyperemesis, which is when you have severe nausea and vomiting through the whole pregnancy,” she said. “I was hospitalized like 10 times and it’s scary because you can’t nourish the baby or yourself. If you’ve ever had food poisoning, it’s truly that ...”

But the “Trainwreck” star added that everything she went through was worth it many times over.

“All that aside, seriously, once you meet your baby, you’re like, ‘Oh my God, I would have been sick like that for 10 years just to meet you for an hour,’” she said.

Schumer also revealed that she and Fischer had been talking about having another baby, but that all possible plans are on hold during the pandemic.

“We were going to try to make a move, then COVID happened, and I’m just kind of walking back, like okay, maybe we’ll just revisit that in a minute,” she said.