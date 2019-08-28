One celebrity we have loved following prenatal and postpartum is comedian Amy Schumer, who has kept things pretty real throughout her entire experience being a first-time mommy.

Wednesday morning was no different when the 38-year-old comedian and actress posted an adorable pic of herself napping with her newborn baby, Gene, who is about to turn 4 months old next week.

Schumer married her husband, Chris Fischer, last year, and Gene came along this past May.

In the pic, the pair can be seen napping on a sofa, the baby lovingly cradled in his mother's arms.

But while the pic is super cute, the caption is accompanied by sad face and broken heart emojis, as Schumer laments going back to work.

Fans took to the comments section to provide positive support and compliments.

"This picture is so sweet and describes a million feelings for us moms," one fan wrote.

Another added: "You've got this mama. The first couple weeks are the hardest but you can do it."

We're not quite sure what going back to work looks like for Schumer. Maybe she is about to film another comedy special? Or maybe she is off to star in another film?

But this isn't the first time Schumer has talked about being back at work.

Two weeks after giving birth, she took to Instagram to share an audience member's photo of her onstage at a comedy club. "Pic from tonight by @hewasfunny I’m back," she wrote.

Some mommy shaming followed, where many people disparaged her for going back to work so soon.

“Already???? That’s insane!!! And inhumane. Contract or not you need to be allowed at least 6 weeks for maternity,” one person wrote.

“Let the stitches dissolve first. I’m still on the couch and my youngest is three,” another added.

Schumer didn’t directly reply to the critics, but she did acknowledge their commentary in another Instagram post showing her wearing a breast pump.

“Sending out love to the moms shaming me for doing stand-up last night!” she wrote.

Whatever Schumer's latest project is, we wish her the best as she deals with the schedule of working and being a mother to beautiful baby Gene.

You got this!