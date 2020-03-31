Amy Schumer and son Gene visit her dad from street in cute video

Amy Schumer and her dad may be socially distancing during the coronavirus pandemic, but they're keeping each other close in their hearts.

The comedian and actress took to Instagram Tuesday to share a cute video of herself with her son, Gene, 10 months, waving to her father, Gordon Schumer, from a sidewalk outside his nursing home.

In the video, Schumer, 38, is seen holding her little boy in one arm and a sign reading "HI GRANDPA! WE LOVE YOU" in the other. At one point, the video pans up to the elder Schumer who sits at a window one flight up.

"Visiting dad," Schumer captioned her post.

The "I Feel Pretty" star has talked candidly about her love for her father, who's battled multiple sclerosis since she was 12. The disease eventually led her parents to file for bankruptcy. Schumer has said in the past that she used comedy to help her family cope.

Schumer has doted on her dad, even arranging a meeting between him and "the love of his life," Goldie Hawn. The encounter happened when Schumer and Hawn were filming the 2017 comedy "Snatched" — and it moved Gordon to tears.

Schumer shared a video capturing the sweet moment on Instagram. In the clip, Gordon is already emotional before the Hollywood legend even enters the room.

"Who are you about to meet?" Schumer asks him.

"Am I about to meet Goldie?" Gordon replies.

Though Schumer instructs her dad to "Play it cool," it's no use. He completely loses it when Hawn walks in and gives him a sweet hug.

We hope Amy shares more cute videos of her family soon!