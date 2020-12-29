Amy Schumer shares adorable throwback video of son's play date with Andy Cohen's son

One year ago, before social distancing and lockdown became the new normal during the coronavirus pandemic, a carefree (and mask-free) play date wasn’t anything unusual. But these days, those simple pleasures seem so far away.

That thought, paired with the fleeting nature of infancy, nearly brought Amy Schumer to tears when she watched a throwback video of her son, Gene, sharing a pre-pandemic play date with Andy Cohen’s son, Ben.

The 39-year-old mom shared the clip on Instagram Monday, writing, “A year ago. BEN! @bravoandy I want to cry looking at these little sweeties.”

It’s easy to see why she found the footage so touching. Gene, now 19 months old, and Ben, now 22 months old, can be seen sitting side by side and smiling while playing in front of the grown-ups on Dec. 24, 2019.

The Christmas Eve video went on to show Gene celebrating with his grandparents, which prompted Schumer to add to her caption, “Also my parents were cute.” But it was the last line she penned that hinted at the bittersweet nature of the throwback glimpse: “Little did we know what was about to happen.”

Obviously, 2020 happened, but it didn’t prevent Gene and Ben from hanging out again — from a distance.

Back in April, the tots — and their parents — met up via video call for an episode of Cohen’s “Watch What Happens Live.”

“We had a virtual playdate,” Cohen, 52, wrote alongside a clip from the show in which both he and Schumer helped their boys wave to each other, while speaking for them as well.

“Say, ‘I’ll see you after the quarantine!’” Cohen said, to which the “Trainwreck” star replied, “See you after the pandemic!”

Here's hoping that's soon.