Amy Schumer shares never-before-seen photo from son's birth

Amy Schumer is giving fans a peek at the day she gave birth to her son.

The comedian posted a collage of photos from the year on Instagram along with the caption, "It was a very good year." The post included shots of her performing, meeting a giraffe, hanging out with her husband and friends — and in true Schumer fashion, leaning over a toilet while naked on a bathroom floor.

The series also featured photos of her son, who was born on May 5 of this year, including a new photo of the mom with her son in the operating room following her C-section.

Trending stories,celebrity news and all the best of TODAY. This site is protected by recaptcha Privacy Policy | Terms of Service

Amy Schumer shared some of her most memorable moments of the year on Instagram. amyschumer / Instagram

Gene Attell Fischer is Schumer's first child with her husband, chef Chris Fischer, whom she wed in February 2018.

Throughout her pregnancy, she was very open about her struggles and complications, often posting unglamorous photos of herself that surely had other women nodding in recognition. Schumer suffered from hyperemesis gravidarum, a condition that causes persistent nausea and vomiting as well as weight loss and dehydration.

We've been watching Schumer handle new motherhood with humor and grace ever since her Instagram birth announcement.

Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, also had their baby within a day of Gene's birth, which Schumer of course used as fodder for comedy.

"10:55 pm last night. Our royal baby was born," she posted, sharing a family photo of her husband kissing her forehead as she cradled the newborn in the hospital.

The "Trainwreck" star also stood up for moms going back to work after having a baby. Schumer said that although she felt conflicted and cried missing her little guy, the breaks energized her to be a better mom.

Whether she's performing or just spending some quality cuddle time with baby Gene we love her hilarious take on mom-life and can't wait to see what she gets up to in 2020!