Amy Schumer shares IVF update, feels 'lucky' to have 1 'normal embryo'

Anyone who’s pursued in vitro fertilization knows that unexpected highs and lows are part of the process — as is maintaining hope throughout them.

Amy Schumer has been an open book about the topic since first starting her own IVF journey in January, and in her latest update, the actress-comedian puts a spotlight on feeling hopeful and fortunate despite the roller coaster of results.

“They retrieved 35 eggs from me,” Schumer told her fans and followers on Instagram. “Not bad for the old gal right? Then 26 fertilized! Whoah right?”

Trending stories,celebrity news and all the best of TODAY. This site is protected by recaptcha

But that early bounty was followed by what the 38-year-old called a “drop off.”

“For all of those we got 1 normal embryo from that and 2 low level mosaic (mosaic means there are some abnormal cells but can still lead to a healthy baby),” she explained. “So we feel lucky we got 1! But what a drop off right?”

She and husband Chris Fischer, who wed in 2018 and welcomed their first child to the world last May, are hoping their luck continues as they continue their path toward expanding their brood in the future.

Amy Schumer and husband Chris Fischer hope to freeze embryos so that they can expand their family in the future. Getty Images

Schumer went on to thank those who shared their own IVF stories with her and credited them with encouraging her as she faced the uncertain process.

“They made me feel empowered and supported,” she wrote of the stories. “So I wanted to tell you how mine went down. So many women go through many rounds of ivf which is painful and mentally grueling. I heard from hundreds of women about … their miscarriages and struggles and also many hopeful stories about how after rounds and rounds of ivf it worked!! It has been really encouraging. Thank you.”

The gratitude obviously went both ways, as commenters applauded her “realness” and “transparency” about what can be such a sensitive subject.

But the “I Feel Pretty” star also wanted to be clear about the fact that she’s already thankful for what she has.

“I am so grateful for our son and that we have the resources to get help in this way,” she wrote.

Then, in closing her post, she sent “love and strength to all of the warrior women” on similar journeys and invited them to continue reach out to her — directly.

“My number is in my bio if you are open to text me your experience or whatever you feel like,” she added. “I read them when I can’t sleep or have time.”