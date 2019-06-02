Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter SUBSCRIBE

June 2, 2019, 6:07 PM UTC / Source: TODAY By Amy Eley

Amy Schumer celebrated her birthday in the sweetest way.

Schumer turned 38 on Saturday, and later that night, the comedienne shared of photo of herself cuddling up in bed with her son, Gene.

It looks like Schumer's dog, Tati, also got in on the camera action! "This s--- is [banana emoji]," Amy captioned the Instagram photo.

Schumer welcomed the baby boy with husband Chris Fischer just last month after a difficult pregnancy due to hyperemesis gravidarum (HG), an extreme form of morning sickness. In a candid Instagram post last month, she shared that as soon as he arrived, she instantly felt better.

We're sure those newborn cuddles certainly helped, too!