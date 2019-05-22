Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter SUBSCRIBE

May 22, 2019, 1:12 PM UTC / Source: TODAY By Drew Weisholtz

Amy Schumer is a working mom who makes no apologies.

The comedian, who gave birth May 5 to her first child, Gene Attell Fischer, did a stand-up set in New York City on Sunday, but not everyone was impressed that she decided to return to work so soon.

Schumer shared a moment from her set at the Manhattan comedy club the Comedy Cellar on Instagram, saying “I’m back!”

Several people expressed shock that the new mom wasn’t taking it easy.

“Already???? That’s insane!!! And inhumane. Contract or not you need to be allowed at least 6 weeks for maternity,” one person wrote.

“Let the stitches dissolve first. I’m still on the couch and my youngest is three,” another wrote.

“No! Take a break!” another person commented.

The comedian, 37, did have plenty of supporters, though.

“Well, way to make the rest of us mommas look bad. Get it girl!!!” one fan wrote.

“That’s incredible. Good on you! Positive vibes to you and your family. Keep it up!” another supporter said.

Schumer didn’t directly reply to the critics, but she did acknowledge their commentary in another Instagram post showing her wearing a breast pump.

“Sending out love to the moms shaming me for doing standup last night!” she wrote.

Some other famous women had her back.

“Who the fudge would Shame a mom for doing what she does ? And how the hell did you do it? #shumerwoman,” wrote actress Selma Blair.

“You’re a rockstar,” pop singer Demi Lovato wrote.

“You are a GODDESS,” Debra Messing from “Will & Grace” chimed in.

Schumer had been very open about her struggles during her pregnancy, letting fans know how tough it was to deal with hyperemesis gravidarum, an extreme form of morning sickness that led her to cancel her tour in February.

Despite her pregnancy issues, she would admit it was all worth it after Gene’s birth.

“All my friends,” she wrote in part. “Friends I’ve had for 30 years or people who encouraged me to ‘keep going’ or telling me ‘it will be worth it’. Thank you. Every woman I encountered is so willing to help and advise you and I felt all their strength. And you were right. Thank you ladies from my family.”