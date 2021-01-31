“Beautiful body!💕🌱” one user commented. “I need to love my c-section more. 🙏♥️”

Another fan wrote, “Thank you for helping me feel more okay with mine!”

“I had one too!” a fan chimed in. “Now I appreciate that scar bc without that scar, I wouldn’t have my beautiful girl!”

“Every scar has a story,” a commenter added. “I love all of mine ❤️❤️❤️ stories of survival and life.”

"Amen sister! Scars are beautiful" one fan commented on the pic showing Schumer's C-section scar. Heidi Gutman / Walt Disney Television via Getty Images

This wasn't the first time Schumer has been open and honest with her fans and followers about her pregnancy.

In 2019, she posted a collage of photos from that year on Instagram along with the caption, "It was a very good year." The post included various snaps — and in true Schumer fashion, one showed her leaning over a toilet while naked on a bathroom floor.

Earlier this month, Schumer appeared virtually on TODAY, telling Savannah Guthrie all about her son’s newest trick.

"He's doing really big things right now. He's standing on one leg, and he's pretty proud about that," the "I Feel Pretty" star said, before calling in her husband, Chris Fischer, to bring Gene into the room. “This is the most exciting thing, I should tell Chris to bring him in. Wait, I'll just tell Chris to bring him in because it's pretty funny."

Schumer discussed another one of Gene's skills that will certainly come in handy the next time he’s in New York City: hailing a cab.

"He can hail a taxi. You don't believe me, right? But he can," she said. "He can't speak yet. He only says a couple words. But that guy, if you need a taxi, he can hail you one."

When Fischer brought their son onto the screen, the “Expecting Amy” star asked him, “Genie, can you hail a taxi? How do you get a taxi?”

Immediately, the one-year-old’s arm raised into the air to mimic the motion, earning some well-deserved praise from his momma.