Amy Schumer’s son will have you doing a double take.

The Emmy-nominated comedian posted a photo of her and son Gene on Instagram over the weekend and, well, let’s just say people were struck by how much they looked alike.

The picture features Schumer, 38, in a red-and-blue striped shirt, black-and-white scarf, snow cap and sunglasses, while Gene is decked out in a navy blue winter coat, snow cap and sunglasses.

“Have a good weekend and sing 2 verses of happy birthday when you wash your hands!!!!” Schumer captioned the photo, appearing to reference the advice to wash hands to combat the coronavirus.

Many fans were surprised by how Schumer's little guy takes after his mom.

“That’s basically your twin. Mood and style,” one person wrote.

“8x10 in a frame to always treasure that moment... he won’t need ID ... he looks just like you,” someone else commented.

“Mini Amy,” another person wrote.

While Schumer and husband Chris Fischer have Gene, they hope to expand their family. The "I Feel Pretty" star has been open about their desire to have another baby through in vitro fertilization.

"They retrieved 35 eggs from me. Not bad for the old gal right? Then 26 fertilized! Whoah right? For all of those we got 1 normal embryo from that and 2 low level mosaic (mosaic means there are some abnormal cells but can still lead to a healthy baby) So we feel lucky we got 1! But what a drop off right?" she wrote on Instagram last month.